Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma turned 33 on Thursday with birthday greetings pouring in on social media. Ishant is only the third Indian fast bowler to have taken 300-plus wickets in Test cricket. On his 33rd birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the pacer. "198 international matches, 434 international wickets, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here's wishing senior #TeamIndia pacer @ImIshant a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Let's relive his brilliant -wicket haul against Bangladesh — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

"A happy birthday to Indian bowling stalwart, @ImIshant. What is your favourite moment from the pacer?" wrote International Cricket Council (ICC) on twitter.

"Haaaaaappppppppyyyyyyyyyyy Biiiiiiiiiiiiiirthdaaaaaaaaaaaaay. Just a 'Lamba' wish for one of the hardest workers in the game, and a fan-favourite DC star. We wish you a great day and year ahead, @ImIshant #YehHaiNayiDilli," tweeted IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"Wishing healthy & wealthy life ahead mera Bhai @ImIshant," former India pacer Munaf Patel wrote on Twitter.

Ishant Sharma shot into the limelight in international cricket after producing one of the most talked about bowling spells in Test cricket where he troubled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the second innings of the Pert Test back in 2008.

Cricket Australia tweeted a video of that spell from 2008.

"Can you believe this spell was 13 years ago? Exploding head @ImIshant turns 33 today," tweeted cricket.com.au.

Ishant, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been a consistent part of the Indian team in the longest format of the game. In 104 Tests, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20I, the pacer has 434 international wickets to his name.

Ishant Sharma is currently with the Indian team in England for the five-match Test series. The series stands level at 1-1 with the fourth Test match set to begin on Thursday.