Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jofra Archer Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To In T20 Cricket

Updated: 10 May 2020 15:28 IST

Jofra Archer caught up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi and revealed the toughest batsman he has come across in T20 cricket.

Jofra Archer Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To In T20 Cricket
Jofra Archer has taken 26 wickets in his IPL career so far. © Instagram

Jofra Archer, much like every other cricketer, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The England fast-bowler caught up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi during an episode of the Royals Podcast. The Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share a clip from the episode where Jofra Archer tells the New Zealand leg-spinner that India's opening batsman KL Rahul is the toughest batsman he has bowled to in T20 cricket across all the leagues he has played.

"Obviously, KL Rahul. He has got me a couple of times when we played Kings XI Punjab. So, I would definitely go with him. I cannot really put my finger on another one. It's just him who has probably got the better of me most of the times," Archer told Sodhi. 

The New Zealand leg-spinner also mentioned that KL Rahul played well against them earlier this year, using the short boundary to his advantage. 

KL Rahul finished as the second highest run-getter in last year's Indian Premier League. 

The 28-year-old scored 593 runs in 14 games with one unbeaten hundred and six half-centuries. 

The purple patch with the bat helped him earn the leadership role for the Punjab-based franchise. KL Rahul was named captain of the team after the auction for the 13th season of the lucrative league took place in December last year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would have been busy leading Kings XI Punjab but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the tournament indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Inderbir Singh Sodhi Ish Sodhi Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Archer caught up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi
  • Archer named KL Rahul as the toughest batsman he has come across in T20s
  • Archer said KL Rahul has got the better of him on multiple occasions
Related Articles
Jofra Archer Finds His World Cup Medal At Last
Jofra Archer Finds His World Cup Medal At Last
Jofra Archer Reveals He Has Lost His Cricket World Cup Winners Medal
Jofra Archer Reveals He Has Lost His Cricket World Cup Winner's Medal
Jofra Archer Calls For Action After Being Racially Abused On Instagram
Jofra Archer Calls For Action After Being Racially Abused On Instagram
"Not Again, It Cant Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
"Not Again, It Can't Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.