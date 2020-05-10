Jofra Archer Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To In T20 Cricket

Jofra Archer , much like every other cricketer, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The England fast-bowler caught up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi during an episode of the Royals Podcast. The Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share a clip from the episode where Jofra Archer tells the New Zealand leg-spinner that India's opening batsman KL Rahul is the toughest batsman he has bowled to in T20 cricket across all the leagues he has played.

"Obviously, KL Rahul. He has got me a couple of times when we played Kings XI Punjab. So, I would definitely go with him. I cannot really put my finger on another one. It's just him who has probably got the better of me most of the times," Archer told Sodhi.

The New Zealand leg-spinner also mentioned that KL Rahul played well against them earlier this year, using the short boundary to his advantage.

KL Rahul finished as the second highest run-getter in last year's Indian Premier League.

The 28-year-old scored 593 runs in 14 games with one unbeaten hundred and six half-centuries.

The purple patch with the bat helped him earn the leadership role for the Punjab-based franchise. KL Rahul was named captain of the team after the auction for the 13th season of the lucrative league took place in December last year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would have been busy leading Kings XI Punjab but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the tournament indefinitely as a precautionary measure.