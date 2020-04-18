Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
KL Rahul All Hearts For Athiya Shetty's "My Person" Birthday Wish

Updated: 18 April 2020 14:59 IST

KL Rahul Birthday: The Indian cricketer received a special message from Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty posted an adorable picture with KL Rahul on Instagram. © Instagram

KL Rahul, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday, got a special wish from Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with KL Rahul but it was her caption that stole the show. "Happy birthday, my person," Athiya captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, KL Rahul responded to the wish with three heart emojis. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are rumoured to be dating, however, they are yet to confirm about any such development. The duo were in spotlight when KL Rahul had shared a picture with Athiya, recreating a scene from the iconic Bollywood movie 'Hera Pheri'.

On the field, KL Rahul was the top performer for India in their last limited overs assignment before the coronavirus pandemic halted sporting events across the world.

KL Rahul scored 221 runs in the five-match Twenty20 International series while he accumulated 204 runs in the One-Day Internationals during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut back in 2014 but he had to wait for another two years to make it to the limited overs squad.

On his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to score a century in his first game for the country in the 50-over format.

KL Rahul is also one of the three Indian batsmen to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma are the other two India batters who have achieved this feat in international cricket.

