Rohit Sharma Reveals His "Cricket Crush" In Chat With Yuvraj Singh On Instagram

Updated: 08 April 2020 11:37 IST

Rohit Sharma caught up with his former Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh in an Instagram live session.

Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh interacted on Instagram. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma caught up with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday as the duo discussed various topics during an Instagram live session. During the live Instagram session, Rohit Sharma revealed that when he walked into the Indian team, Yuvraj Singh was his cricket crush and he wanted to play and train like him. "When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit then asked Yuvraj about the difference between the current Team India and the players who played alongside the left-hander during his initial days in international cricket.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously, there was no social media so there were no distractions," Yuvraj replied.

"There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India," the former all-rounder added.

Commenting the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who were suspended for their loose talk on women on a chat show, Yuvraj added: "That incident could not have happened in our time."

The ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic has brought sports to a standstill and players are using social media as a medium to connect with their fans.

On March 26, Rohit interacted with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma interacted with Yuvraj Singh on Instagram live
  • Rohit Sharma revealed his cricket crush during the chat
  • Rohit had earlier interacted with Kevin Pietersen
