The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), which was called off on Thursday amidst air missile and drone attacks on several Indian cities from Pakistan, is set to be replayed once the tournament resumes. With PBKS at 122/1 after 10.1 overs, the match had been called off on Thursday, with technical failure initially being cited as the reason. Since then, IPL 2025 was provisionally suspended for one week. However, if it is to resume after that following ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the clash between PBKS and DC will likely be replayed.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the match is set to be replayed. Whether this means that it will be restarted from the exact point it was stopped or be played as a totally new match altogether is not known yet.

In the match, PBKS' uncapped openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had once again dazzled. Arya slammed a scintillating knock of 70 runs off just 34 balls, with five boundaries and six sixes in his innings. Prabhsimran had also registered his half-century, culminating in a 122-run opening stand.

As it stands, the official website of the IPL has not counted the fixture as a 'no result', indicating that it is all set to be played again once the tournament resumes.

Therefore, PBKS stay on 15 points after 11 matches, while DC have 13 points after the same. A victory for Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings would ensure that they become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the IPL will have numerous logistical issues to solve before that, as the restart date of the tournament is not known yet. Most overseas players have already flown back to their home countries, while several local Indian players have returned to their home cities.