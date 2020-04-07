Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Sense Of Respect Towards Seniors Has Become Thin Now": Yuvraj Singh Tells Rohit Sharma

Updated: 07 April 2020 23:04 IST

Commenting on the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on a chat show, Yuvraj Singh said that such incident could not have happened in his time.

"Sense Of Respect Towards Seniors Has Become Thin Now": Yuvraj Singh Tells Rohit Sharma
Yuvraj Singh was interacting with Rohit Sharma in a live Instagram session. © AFP

There are not many role models in the current Indian cricket set up other than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the seniors do not command much respect from the youngsters, feels former flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. In a live Instagram question and answer session, deputy skipper Rohit asked Yuvraj about the difference between the current team and the players who played alongside the left-hander.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there was no social media so there were no distractions," said Yuvraj.

"There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India."

But it is not the same anymore, feels Yuvraj. "So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going.

"I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhee kisiko kuch bhee keh deta bhain (anyone can say anything to anyone," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, one of the best cricketers the world cricket has seen, said the players during his time were conscious of whatever they did.

"I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right," he said.

Commenting the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who were suspended for their loose talk on women on a chat show, Yuvraj added: "That incident could not have happened in our time."

Rohit on his part said the atmosphere in the team is "very light" at the moment.

"When I came into the team, there were so many seniors. I think I was the only youngster alongside Piyush Chawla and Suresh Raina. The atmosphere is light now. I keep talking to the youngsters, the five-six of them.

"I speak to Rishabh a lot. There was so much scrutiny on him and he got worked up. Media should also think before writing about him. But scrutiny will be there as long as you are playing for India."

On the mindset of the younger generation, Yuvraj said most of them only want to play limited overs cricket.

"Sachin paaji told me once 'if you perform on field, everything else will follow'. I was at NCA once and I interacted with the younger lot. I felt most of them did not want to play Test cricket which is real cricket. They are happy playing one-day cricket.

"I feel even the players who have already played for India should play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty. It would give them valuable experience of playing on different surfaces around the country," Yuvraj added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh said there are not many role models in the current team
  • Yuvraj feels the seniors do not command much respect from the youngsters
  • Yuvraj said players during his time were conscious of whatever they did
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Healthcare Professionals On World Health Day
Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Healthcare Professionals On World Health Day
"Dont Go Out On Streets, World Cup Is Still Some Time Away": Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Indoors
"Don't Go Out On Streets, World Cup Is Still Some Time Away": Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Indoors
"We Stand As One": Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Urge Indians To Light Candles At 9 pm
"We Stand As One": Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Urge Indians To Light Candles At 9 pm
Kevin Pietersen Shares Hilarious Video, Leaves Fans In Splits. Watch
Kevin Pietersen Shares Hilarious Video, Leaves Fans In Splits. Watch
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Adorable Video Of Rohit Sharmas Daughter Trying To Copy His Action
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Adorable Video Of Rohit Sharma's Daughter Trying To Copy His Action
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.