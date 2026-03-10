With just 40 days remaining for WrestleMania 42, the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with the members of The Vision -- Austin Theory and Logan Paul -- confronting "The Visionary" Seth Rollins before a brawl erupted at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Rollins was accompanied by dozens of masked men, allowing him to escape from the ringside unharmed. LA Knight, who has had a beef with The Vision for months, attacked Theory and Paul but was outnumbered. The Usos eventually ran in to help Knight fight off The Vision.

Penta successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship by defeating El Gran Americano (Chad Gable), who was earlier cursed backstage by WWE's newest recruit, Dan Hausen.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi dominated Rusev in a non-title match, pinning him via the Fall From Grace.

Women's Gauntlet Match

The segment was followed by a Women's Gauntlet Match to determine who would face AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

IYO SKY eliminated Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez; however, Rodriguez attacked her opponent after being pinned. This allowed Ivy Nile to quickly pin an injured IYO.

Bayley then defeated Ivy and Asuka to earn her title shot at WrestleMania 42, where she will face the Women's Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee.

The Judgment Day Turns on Finn Balor

In a shocking but much-anticipated turn of events, Finn Balor was brutally attacked by his fellow Judgment Day members. Dominik Mysterio blamed Balor for his Intercontinental Title defeat to Penta last week. Balor then called Mysterio a "spoiled little prick."

Balor hit Mysterio with a Pele kick and a Sling Blade before JD McDonagh turned his back on his mentor, pledging his alliance with The Judgment Day. The segment culminated with Dominik hitting Balor with a 619.

Things Get Heated Between CM Punk and The Usos

Tensions boiled over when CM Punk insulted Roman Reigns' late father, Sika. This led to Jey Uso losing his cool and getting physical with Punk, signaling deep cracks in their recent "truce."