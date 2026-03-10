Indian cricketer Rinku Singh realised a long-standing dream as he became a world champion in the T20 format. Rinku was a part of India's team that defeated New Zealand in the final on Sunday to retain the T20 World Cup trophy. While the moment was undoubtedly of great jubilation for Rinku, the explosive batter couldn't quite celebrate the way he would've liked to because of his father's death, only a few days before the final. As Rinku held the trophy in his hand, he could only think about his father and how happy he would've been seeing him fulfil this dream.

Referring to his father in an emotional Instagram post, Rinku said that he stepped onto the field only with the vision of fulfilling his dream. But, is now unable to fill the void that his dad left, even as the dream has become a reality.

"Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi... par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi." (So many days have never passed without speaking to you. I do not know how life ahead will go on without you... but I will need you at every step.)

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai.... toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote." (You taught me that duty comes before everything else... so on the field, I was only trying to fulfil your dream. Now that your dream has been realised... I just wish that you were here with me.)

"Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada." (I will feel your absence in every joy, big or small. I will miss you a lot, Papa... so very much.

Rinku's father was undergoing treatment for fourth-stage liver cancer before the news of his death was confirmed.