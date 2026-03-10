The T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ticked a few boxes as India successfully retained the title by beating New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday. While several records were broken on the occasion, what acted as the cherry on the cake was the presence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - two of India's former captains - who watched the match from the VIP box at the venue. While fans were truly thrilled to see Rohit and Dhoni attending the final, many were disappointed to see Virat Kohli, another icon of Indian cricket, not accompanying them.

While Dhoni has completely retired from international cricket, the likes of Rohit and Kohli are still active in the ODI format. Yet, the fact that Dhoni and Rohit arrived at the venue and attended the complete game, Kohli's absence remained baffling for many.

Why Virat Kohli Didn't Attend The T20 World Cup Final

As fans flooded social media, asking for reasons behind Kohli's absence, there are two plausible explanations that surface.

1. No Official Commitment: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma attended the T20 World Cup final in an official capacity, as former title-winning captains. While Dhoni won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Rohit replicated the glory moment in 2024 when India beat South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Unlike them, Kohli didn't win the T20 World Cup as a captain. Hence, as far as official participation in the event is concerned, the talismanic batter didn't have a role to play.

2. Family Commitments: Though Kohli hasn't completely quit international cricket, he does get to spend a lot more time with his family, having left T20Is and Tests. In an interview in the past, the veteran batter revealed that once he retires, people would not get to see him for a while.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.

With his T20 career for the national team past him, Kohli preferred to stay home, watch the game with his friends and family, and celebrate the team's success in a way that he probably never managed to in the past, since he became a professional cricketer.