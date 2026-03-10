The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has broken its own record by announcing a whopping INR 131 crore cash reward for the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title. When the Indian team won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Board had announced an INR 125 crore cash prize. As Suryakumar Yadav's men scripted history in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to successfully retain the title, the BCCI announced an even larger reward.

In a release, the BCCI stated: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

The Board congratulates the players, support staff, and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future."

ICC's Reward for the T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team

Suryakumar Yadav's men were also given a significant cash reward by the International Cricket Council (ICC). For their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian team earned a total of USD 3 million from the sport's global governing body, which converts to approximately INR 27.48 crore. This payout was part of a record-breaking tournament prize pool of USD 13.5 million, marking a 20% increase from the previous edition.

In addition to this lump sum for winning the final, the team also received performance-based bonuses of roughly USD 31,154 (INR 28.6 lakh) for each match won during the group and Super 8 stages of the tournament.