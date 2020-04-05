Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Contributes Rs 50 Lakh In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Updated: 05 April 2020 19:15 IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Contributes Rs 50 Lakh In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to urge citizens to do their bit in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. Singh also urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light ''diyas'' and candles tonight at 9 pm tonight for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

Singh took to Twitter to write: "We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs 50 lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too! @narendramodi #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona."

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several athletes have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

In a video message, Prime Minister Modi on Friday asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the ''Taali, Thali'' event held on March 22, the day when ''Janata curfew'' was observed throughout the country. 

PM Modi had reminded the people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were ''working 24/7'' to fight the COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to announce that he will donate Rs 50 lakh
  • Yuvraj Singh pledged to contribute the amount to PM-CARES Fund
  • Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday
Related Articles
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Praises Policemen For "Sharing Their Own Food" Amid Coronavirus Crisis In Viral Video
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Praises Policemen For "Sharing Their Own Food" Amid Coronavirus Crisis In Viral Video
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
"Tussi Legend Ho": Ravi Shastri Responds After Yuvraj Singhs Cheeky "Senior" Sledge
"Tussi Legend Ho": Ravi Shastri Responds After Yuvraj Singh's Cheeky "Senior" Sledge
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.