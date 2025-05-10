Following the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a BCCI source told NDTV exclusively that the board will take a call on the resumption of IPL 2025 following a consultation with all concerned stakeholders and the Indian government. It added that talks regarding it will take place in the next 48 hours. Notably, IPL 2025 on Friday was suspended for one week following the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Since, both the countries have now agreed to ceasefire, the tournament could resume soon.

BCCI was forced to suspend IPL 2025, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport shut, players and support staff of both teams travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

"The BCCI suspended the IPL yesterday for a period of seven days, and, today, we are on second day with five more days left. The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments, and will take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned Government authorities," a BCCI source told NDTV.

"In the next 48 hours, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizating to a decision on the league's resumption. Given that the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart. BCCI will duly announce the date of IPL restart once the whole process is over in due course of time," he added.