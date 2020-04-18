Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Always Got Your Back": Hardik Pandya Leads Birthday Wishes For KL Rahul

Updated: 18 April 2020 11:03 IST

KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday and received a special wish from his "brotherman" Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya posted a picture with KL Rahul on Instagram. © Instagram

KL Rahul is celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday and he was greeted with a special wish from his "brotherman" Hardik Pandya. The India all-rounder took to Instagram to share a picture with KL Rahul and extend his wishes. "Happy birthday brotherman. Always got your back," Hardik Pandya captioned the post on Instagram. KL Rahul's statemate, Mayank Agarwal also wished the India batsman on his birthday. "Many happy returns of the day Dost @rahulkl May this year bring you more happiness , health and success. Can't wait to have a little crazy and fun," Mayank Agarwal wrote.

"Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is. 4,706 international runs. First India player to score a century on ODI debut. Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game. Happy birthday, KL Rahul," ICC wrote on Twitter.

KL Rahul was the top performer for India in the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour.

KL Rahul scored 221 runs in the five-match Twenty20 International series while he accumulated 204 runs in the One-Day Internationals.

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut back in 2014 but he had to wait for another two years to make it to the limited overs squad.

On his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to score a century in his first game for the country in the 50-over format.

KL Rahul is also one of the three Indian batsmen to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma are the other two India batters who have achieved this feat in international cricket.  

Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Mayank Agarwal Cricket
