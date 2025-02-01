Hardik Pandya may be an all-rounder but he holds his batting exploits close to his heart because it gives him a "wonderful feeling" every time he scores big runs and guides India to victory. Pandya produced another sterling performance with the bat in the fourth T20I against England on Friday, emerging as the joint-highest scorer with Shivam Dube on 53 runs in the match in Pune. His half-century not only guided India to a 15-run win but also helped the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Batting has always been my number one (love) or close to my heart. That's a very satisfying day (on Friday), and at the same point of time before sleeping (it) gives me a wonderful feeling and I've always had a good sleep post that," the all-rounder said in a video posted by BCCI on 'X', formerly twitter. Pandya, who played a pivotal role with the ball in helping India defeat South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, said cricket is a way of life for him and he prioritises it over everything else.

"For me, I love this sport way too much; it's been my life, it's been my priority, it's been my first love. The sport does not wait much, your first love always gives you the kiss back," he said. "The sport has given me so much love that I always feel like I have to turn up and be very, very honest and very loyal to the sport," said Pandya, who bagged three wickets in the final against South Africa as India lifted their second T20 World Cup trophy after a gap of 17 years.

Pandya added that his fans are his biggest asset and he wants to give them as much joy as possible.

"I have always been someone who has played for the fans. When fans are there, when fans are chanting, it gives me the added motivation. At the same point of time, I really want to do well for them," he said.

Winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas was a dream come true and Pandya acknowledges things have changed quite a lot for him post the global success.

"A lot of things have changed post World Cup. I really love to entertain the crowd and make sure every penny what they've spent is worth it," he added.

