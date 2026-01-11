Former Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal, widely regarded as one of the best batters in domestic cricket, believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests and T20Is has been highly beneficial to ODI cricket. Panchal took to social media to share a striking verdict, stating that their retirements were possibly the best thing to happen to the future of the 50-over format. Both cricketers retired from T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, and in 2025, they retired from Tests ahead of the series against England. While many former cricketers have urged the duo to rethink their decisions, Panchal argued that their presence solely in ODIs can revive interest in the format.

“Virat and Rohit retiring from the other two formats was the best thing that could've happened to ODI cricket. The 50-overs game, which seemed to be in its final trenches, has suddenly been revived because two of India's biggest legends play exclusively that format,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the third player to score 28,000 international runs after the great Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Additionally, Kohli needs 42 more runs to topple Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-getter of all time across all formats.

Currently, Kohli has amassed 27,975 runs in 556 matches and 623 innings in international cricket. The right-handed batter has a superb average of 52.58 along with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries across all formats.

Ahead of Kohli is Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara, who notched up 28,016 runs in 594 matches and 666 innings in international cricket. The former cricketer averaged 46.77, including 63 centuries and 153 fifties.

The leading run-getter in international cricket is Indian legend Tendulkar. The great batter smashed 34,357 runs in 664 matches and 782 innings at an average of 48.25. Tendulkar scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across all formats.

(With ANI inputs)