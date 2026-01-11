India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: India will kick off their 2026 campaign with a white-ball series against New Zealand, with the first ODI set to be played on Sunday in Vadodara. Excitement among fans knows no bounds as veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the field. Both players delivered exemplary performances in the ODI series against South Africa and will be eager to begin the new year on a high note. The spotlight will also be on skipper Shubman Gill, who will be turning out for India for the first time since being left out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Ahead of the opening match, India suffered a major setback as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sustained a rib injury and was ruled out of the series. Dhruv Jurel has been named as his replacement by the BCCI.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will take place on Sunday, January 11.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be held at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

