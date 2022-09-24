Legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami received a huge round of applause as she stepped out to bat for one last time in international cricket at Lord's on Saturday. The veteran seamer had already announced that India's third ODI vs England in London would be her farewell match. Not only the crowd at the iconic venue, but also the England players gave her a grand reception as they lined up to give her a guard of honour. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was at the crease when Goswami came out to bat, also joined the England players in giving her a guard of honour..

Goswami also acknowledged the crowd and players before taking her crease.

Watch: Jhulan Goswami gets a guard of honour from England players, Deepti Sharma

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail.



She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket.



Thanks @JhulanG10, you're an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Goswami's stay at the crease could not last long as she was bowled by England pacer Freya Kemp for a golden duck.

Meanwhile, England bundled out India for 169 runs despite fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Smriti scored 50 runs while Deepti remained not out on 68.

For England, Kate Cross returned figures of 4 for 26, while Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone claimed two wickets apiece.

The match at Lord's, London gives the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a golden opportunity to complete a series sweep over England and give a memorable farewell to Goswami, who has been India's bowling spearhead for long.