As the Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, most of India's playing XI and combinations seem to be falling into place. A dominant 2-0 ODI series lead over England has already signalled that India will be a force to be reckoned with in the Champions Trophy. However, the only aspect that could provide a headache for India appears to be their fast bowling unit. With no clarity yet from the BCCI regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised concern over Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana.

Shami - who recently returned to India colours after over a year out due to injury - has struggled to maintain rhythm in both T20Is and ODIs against England. Shami has proven to be relatively expensive, going at more than run-a-ball in both formats, and picked up only two wickets in his two ODIs.

Chopra expressed worry about Shami's drop in pace.

"Mohammed Shami has still not hit top gear after his comeback. He has suffered a drop in pace," Chopra pointed out, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"The thing about pace is it works differently for different bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an outstanding bowler at 132 kmph. But if Mohammed Shami delivers at 132 kmph, he is not the same bowler," Chopra said.

"At that speed, he looks a little below his best, especially his penetration. He bowls best at 137-138 kmph," Chopra said.

Alongside Shami, 24-year-old pacer Harshit Rana has been handed his first two ODIs, where he has picked up four wickets. However, Harshit has also proven to be fairly expensive.

Advertisement

"The problem with Harshit Rana is that he is expensive. His lack of experience is clear as day," Chopra said.

"The pitch at Cuttack required you to bowl good length, at the stumps, but he wasn't able to do so. He was bowling short and further away from the stumps. He had to be taken off by the captain after three overs. But the good thing with him is that bowls well with the older ball with his hit-the-deck style," Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra then delivered a damning verdict on India's bowling attack, particularly if Bumrah fails to recover.

"If Bumrah does not recover in time, then India probably have the weakest fast bowling lineup among all teams in their Champions Trophy group," Chopra stated.

Advertisement

India will face Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group phase, playing all their games in Dubai.