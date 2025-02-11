Team India might be 2-0 up in the 3-match ODI series against England but the manner in which the batting order is shaping up, hasn't gone down well with everyone. Be it the averted experiment to bench Shreyas Iyer or the batting position of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, there remain many ifs and buts in the team that are yet to be resolved. Former India captain Kris Srikkanth took a direct swipe at head coach Gautam Gambhir, accusing him of mismanaging wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul.

In a video on his YouTube channel, India's 1983 World Cup-winning star Kris Srikkanth didn't mince his words as he asked some tough questions to Gautam Gambhir. Srikkanth particularly remains bemused over the way Rahul has been used in the England ODI series.

"Shreyas Iyer is in good form, which is a positive for India. But I feel for KL Rahul, it's very unfortunate. Yes, Axar Patel is scoring 30s and 40s, but what they are doing with KL Rahul is not fair. Look at his record, he has excelled at No. 5, with a brilliant record. I don't know what the team management is thinking regarding his position. If he bats at No. 6 or 7, he ends up scoring 6 or 7. It's unfair," Srikkanth said.

Targeting Gambhir, Srikkanth said that the India coach isn't correct with his decision to play Axar Patel over KL Rahul. While a left-hand-right-hand theory has surfaced behind this decision of the Gambhir-led team management, Srikkanth isn't convinced.

"Hey, Gambhir, what you are doing is not right. Yes, depending on the situation, India can send Axar at No. 5, but it cannot be a consistent strategy. If you keep making such changes, you know what will happen there will be a crucial match where everything falls apart. That's what worries me," he added.

"You can't justify it by talking about the left-right combination. Does that mean you don't care about a left-right combination in the top four? Why does it only matter at No. 5?

"I have no issue with Axar Patel-he is making the most of his chances. But if you're pushing Rahul down the order, then play Rishabh Pant at No. 6. Why undermine Rahul's confidence?

"Is it fair to a player who has performed brilliantly in world cricket?"

The former India cricketer even questioned the decision to bench Rishabh Pant, who hasn't featured in the first two matches against England.

"Now, what you've done is you've sidelined Rishabh Pant as well. One of them has to play. I have a feeling Pant will feature in the third ODI and then in the Champions Trophy too. Rahul might end up warming the bench again.

"You should play your best player at No. 5, regardless of whether he is left-handed or right-handed," he added.