The league stage of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 concluded with Australia securing a historic series victory in the subcontinent, defeating Sri Lanka by nine wickets. With this triumph, Australia sealed their spot in the final, where they will face South Africa at Lord's in June. According to ICC, let's look at how each team fared in this cycle. South Africa finished at the top of the league stage with a points percentage of 69.44. They dominated at home, securing series wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka while drawing against India.

Their away form was equally impressive, with victories over West Indies and Bangladesh. Their only setback came in New Zealand, where they were missing a host of their first-choice stars. Winning eight out of 12 matches and drawing one, the Proteas secured their place in their first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

Australia earned the opportunity to defend their title with a points percentage of 67.54, finishing second in the league standings. They began their campaign by drawing the Ashes in England before dominating Pakistan 3-0 at home. A minor setback came when West Indies held them to a series draw, but victories over New Zealand and Sri Lanka, along with a historic home triumph against India, secured Australia's place in the final against South Africa in June.

India narrowly missed out on a third consecutive World Test Championship final, finishing third with a points percentage of 50. They began their campaign with a series win in the West Indies, followed by a hard-fought draw in South Africa. Momentum picked up with dominant home victories against England and Bangladesh. However, a shocking home whitewash against New Zealand and a challenging tour of Australia ultimately derailed their hopes of reaching the final.

New Zealand finished fourth in the standings with a points percentage of 48.21, experiencing a rollercoaster campaign with seven wins and seven losses from 14 matches. Impressive victories against South Africa and India were offset by defeats to Australia and England, keeping the Kiwis just out of reach of a spot in the final at Lord's.

England played the most matches in the cycle, an impressive 22, and secured 11 victories. However, over-rate penalties proved costly, with Ben Stokes' side losing a total of 22 points due to slow over rates. Despite series wins against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and West Indies, these deductions kept them from climbing higher, ultimately finishing fifth with a points percentage of 43.18.

Sri Lanka played 13 matches in the cycle, winning five and losing eight, which saw them finish sixth in the standings. Their only series victories came against Bangladesh and New Zealand, as they struggled to produce major upsets. This left them with a points percentage of 38.46 and a sixth-placed finish.

Bangladesh endured a challenging campaign, finishing seventh with a points percentage of 31.25 and failing to win a home series in this cycle. Their highlights included series draws against New Zealand and West Indies, along with a historic whitewash of Pakistan away from home. However, heavy defeats to India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka kept them out of contention for a spot in the final.

West Indies endured a disappointing campaign, struggling to compete with their opponents and finishing eighth with a points percentage of 28.21. Their only bright spots were series draws against Bangladesh, Australia, and Pakistan. However, heavy defeats to India, South Africa, and England saw them slip to the second-lowest position in the standings.

Pakistan had a turbulent campaign in this World Test Championship cycle, finishing last with a points percentage of 27.98. They endured heavy away defeats to Australia and South Africa, along with a shocking home whitewash by Bangladesh. While they managed a series draw against the West Indies and a significant victory over England, it wasn't enough to lift them from the bottom of the table.

