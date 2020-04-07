Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Healthcare Professionals On World Health Day

Updated: 07 April 2020 18:12 IST

Healthcare officials have been at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to thank them on World Health Day.

Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Healthcare Professionals On World Health Day
Jasprit Bumrah urged people to stay indoors in the fight against COVID-19. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian fast bowler, has backed the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government in the fight against coronavirus. Bumrah, who has been active on social media, again took to Twitter to thank healthcare professionals on World Health Day. In his tweet, Bumrah said, "It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us every day".

Jasprit Bumrah much like other sports personalities in the country has urged people to stay indoors in the fight against COVID-19. The fast bowler has been spending time at home since the Indian Premier League got postponed.

Recently, Bumrah was involved in a fun chat with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. The two went on to talk about the toughest challenges that they faced to players who have made a positive impact on their careers.

Bumrah told Rohit that Lasith Malinga has helped him improve mentally and has taught him how to remain calm in tough situations. During their chat, they also made fun of Rishabh Pant who had been challenging Rohit Sharma for a six-hitting competition.

Earlier in the year, Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback to the national side after being out for nearly four months. He returned in the three-match ODI series against Australia at home. The pacer had suffered from a stress fracture in his lower back in the series against South Africa back in September 2019.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket India India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah thanked healthcare professionals on Twitter
  • The fast bowler has urged citizens to stay indoors and follow guidlines
  • Many sporting events have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Related Articles
"Keep Dreaming": Yuzvendra Chahals Brutal Response To Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Tweet
"Keep Dreaming": Yuzvendra Chahal's Brutal Response To Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah Tweet
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Adorable Video Of Rohit Sharmas Daughter Trying To Copy His Action
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Adorable Video Of Rohit Sharma's Daughter Trying To Copy His Action
Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Jasprit Bumrah Tells Rohit Sharma Why He Is Inspired By Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Jasprit Bumrah Tells Rohit Sharma Why He Is Inspired By Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Jasprit Bumrah Cleans House Amid Lockdown, Reveals Why He Did It Twice. Watch
Jasprit Bumrah Cleans House Amid Lockdown, Reveals Why He Did It Twice. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.