Jasprit Bumrah Has Impressed Me Since The Beginning, Says Mitchell Johnson

Updated: 02 September 2018 15:53 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has impressed with the ball in the ongoing Test series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah has impressed with the ball in England © AFP

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson on Sunday heaped praise on Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Mitchell Johnson was Bumrah's one-time teammate in Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian fast bowler was of the opinion that Bumrah has impressed him since day one, because he likes to keep things simple and never ends up complicating them. "He has impressed me from Day 1. I remember facing him in the (Mumbai) nets and he hit me on the helmet with a short ball and I thought he was quick. He keeps things simple and doesn't try to overcomplicate things," Mitchell Johnson was quoted as saying by icc.com.

Jasprit Bumrah has impressed with the ball in England. After returning from a thumb injury, Bumrah picked up seven wickets in the Nottingham Test.

The Ahmedabad pacer also bagged took three wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test against England.

Bumrah has taken 64 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), while he has scalped 43 Twenty20 International (T20I) wickets for India.

The 24-year-old, who made his Test debut against South Africa at Cape Town earlier this year, has also taken 21 wickets in four matches in the longest format of the game.

Mitchell Johnson, on the other hand announced his retirement from all formats of the game, earlier this year.

Johnson played 73 Tests for Australia, claiming 313 wickets, and also played 153 ODIs before retiring from international cricket in 2015.

Johnson also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL from 2012 to 2013 initially. He then returned to play with the Mumbai outfit in the 2017 edition.

Topics : India Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
