The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its displeasure to the sport's governing body ICC over the absence of country's name from the tournament logo shown during the live broadcast of India versus Bangladesh clash in the Champions Trophy. The match was played in Dubai on Thursday. According to PCB sources, the ICC has admitted the error and assured that it will use the three-line logo with Pakistan name in all matches in Dubai -- the same broadcast graphic which has been shown in matches in the host country. India are playing all their games in Dubai as part of the hybrid model agreed by the concerned stakeholders.

"Yes, it's confirmed that PCB has written to ICC, and the ICC has assured the PCB that they will use the three-line horizontal logo with Pakistan name in all Dubai matches - the same broadcast logo graphic which was used in Karachi matches on February 19 and 21," a PCB source told PTI.

It has been learnt that the ICC has informally told PCB that it was a technical error.

During the India-Bangladesh match, the logo in the top left corner of the broadcast carried just the event name -- Champions Trophy 2025 -- but not Pakistan, the host country.

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in that match, which was their opening match in the eight-team competition.

The graphics are prepared and produced by UK-based Sunset & Vine under ICC's supervision, well in advance and are provided for live feed.

The issue came to light before the marque Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.