Australia vs England LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: One of cricket's great rivalries returns as Australia take on England in their opening Group B game of Champions Trophy 2025. Australia are significantly weakened due to several sudden absentees, headlined by captain Pat Cummins and star pacer Mitchell Starc. However, they are still a force to be reckoned with thanks to stalwarts like Steve Smith, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell. On the other hand, England, led by Jos Buttler, will be hoping for a complete reverse in fortunes after being whitewashed 3-0 by India in a recently-concluded ODI series.

When will the Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match take place?

The Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match will take place on Saturday, February 22 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match be held?

The Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

When will the Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match start?

The Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match?

The Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match?

The Australia vs England, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

