Pakistan's interim head coach and selector Aaqib Javed has enlisted the help of former teammate Mudassar Nazar to assist in preparing the team for their crucial Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday. Aaqib invited Mudassar to join the Pakistan team's nets session in Dubai to share his insights on the playing conditions, particularly any recent changes. A source close to the team revealed that Mudassar, who has been based in Dubai for several years and works at the ICC Academy, possesses extensive knowledge of the local conditions. Mudassar, a former Pakistan coach and ex-Director of the PCB High Performance Centre in Lahore, joined the team on Friday.

The veteran, who has also coached Kenya and the UAE, will continue to assist the squad on Saturday, providing valuable tips for the India encounter.

Defending champions Pakistan, having lost their opening match against New Zealand, need a victory over India to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy.

Kohli focuses on spin play



Indian superstar Virat Kohli meant business a day before the marquee clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as he arrived at the ICC Academy two hours before scheduled practice time to iron out his issues against spin.

Kohli, who was troubled by the ball outside off-stump from the pacers on the Test tour of Australia, has been found vulnerable against spin in the recent ODIs he has played.

The 36-year-old fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India's opening Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh on Thursday, his sixth dismissal in a row against spinners in ODIs.

He was caught at backward point while trying to cut Hossain. In the preceding series against England at home, leg spinner Adil Rashid had got the better of Kohli.

Advertisement

The former India captain will have to deal with the likes of Abrar Ahmed when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.