Australia vs England LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against England in their first Group B encounter in Lahore. England had announced their lineup two days ago, with Jos Buttler being named to bat at No. 6. Jamie Smith is set to bat at No. 3. Australia have had major injury concerns and top retirements ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, and have gone with both wicket-keeper batters in their playing XI. Onus will be on Steve Smith to guide the team to glory. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis.

England XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

