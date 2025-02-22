Australia vs England LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Choose To Bowl, Jos Buttler To Bat At Unusual Spot?
Australia vs England LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia won the toss and opted to field first vs England.
Australia vs England LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against England in their first Group B encounter in Lahore. England had announced their lineup two days ago, with Jos Buttler being named to bat at No. 6. Jamie Smith is set to bat at No. 3. Australia have had major injury concerns and top retirements ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, and have gone with both wicket-keeper batters in their playing XI. Onus will be on Steve Smith to guide the team to glory. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis.
England XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia vs England CT 2025 Live Updates
Phil Salt is in for a chat. With this being the first game of the tournament, he says that are looking to do the basics right, lay a marker and most importantly, come away with a win. On being relieved of the wicketkeeping duties for this game, he says that today is a great opportunity to get involved in the field and make an impact. Mentions that there are a lot of guys in the squad who have done well here and have good knowledge of the conditions, which he hopes will stand the team in good stead. Tells that the India series taught them a lot and it gave them a chance to drill into the basics. States that he and Ben Duckett have different styles and they hit the ball in different areas, but they complement each other well.
The skipper of England, Jos Buttler says that they would have batted first as they are not sure whether dew will be a factor or not. Adds that they are very excited for this game and whenever you play Australia in an ICC event, you want to be part of it. Mentions that Jamie Smith has immense quality and he has shown that in recent times and that they have skilled players around him to help him improve even further.
The captain of Australia, Steve Smith says that it looks like a pretty good surface and adds that there was some dew when they trained at night, hence, they want to bowl first. Mentions that they have two left-arm seamers in Ben Dwarshuis and Spencer Johnson. Talks about the form of Carrey and that he is a quality batter. Concludes it by saying that they are excited for today’s game.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is pitchside. He starts by saying that it is a pleasant day in Lahore. Informs that the square boundaries are skewed with 63 metres on one side and 73 metres to the other, while the straight boundary is 74 metres. Mentions that this is a fantastic-looking surface and it is one where the batters will prosper. Adds that it has a nice covering of grass and it is hard underneath. Expects the outfield to be lightning-quick.
The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to favour batters, with 300 being crossed in 3 of the last 4 innings. There won’t be much dew but considering that rain has been around Lahore, it could help the pacers extract some movement early on. With both sides having plenty to prove, expect a blockbuster contest in Lahore. Don’t go anywhere as the toss and playing XI aren’t far away!
England, on the other hand, announced their playing XI two days before the match. Joe Root’s experience will be vital, especially after England’s struggles in the India series, where they failed to bat 50 overs in all three matches. Harry Brook will also be key, given his excellent record in Pakistan, while skipper Jos Buttler will be eager to step up after an underwhelming return from injury. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood can generate express speed, while Brydon Carse adds variety with his ability to hit the deck hard and generate extra pace off the wicket. However, their most important bowler would be Adil Rashid, who was England’s best performer in the India series, controlling the middle overs and taking crucial wickets.
Australia face a major setback with key players missing. Their famous pace trio, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, are unavailable, with Starc pulling out due to personal reasons, while Cummins and Hazlewood are injured. As a result, Steve Smith takes charge as captain, and the onus will be on experienced batters like Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell to carry the team. The new-look pace attack, featuring Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, and Ben Dwarshuis, lacks international experience in the format but offers variety. Adam Zampa’s role in the middle overs will be crucial as he is their most reliable wicket-taking option in spin-friendly conditions.