There has been a lot of speculation regarding Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the Indian cricket team squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Several media reports claimed that Kishan was dropped due to 'mistrust' between him and the selectors. Kishan opted out of the South Africa Test series citing 'personal reasons' and has not play a game till now. While head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear that Kishan was available ahead of the first T20I match against Afghanistan, he also pointed out that his return will happen only when he plays domestic cricket and makes himself available for selection.

"No Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan Kishan requested for a break in South Africa, which we agreed to and supported, recognised. He has not yet made himself available for selection. I am sure when he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Rahul Dravid said during the pre-match press conference.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma were included as wicket-keeping options for the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the T20I series against the Afghans too had given fodder to the player indiscipline talks, but Dravid denied the rumours.

"Shreyas Iyer's case has absolutely nothing to do with any disciplinary issue. It is just that he missed out. There are a lot of batsmen in the team. He did not play in the T20s in the SA as well," said the former Indian captain.

Dravid said it was tough to accommodate all the players into the squad or the first eleven.

"It is unfortunate because he is a fine player but there are a lot of batsmen and it is not easy to fit everyone into the squad or playing 11. No discipline issues were discussed, at least during my discussion with the selectors," said Dravid.

However, Shreyas will play for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra from Friday, and PTI understands that the elegant right-hander will be a part of India squad for the five-match Test series at home against England beginning later this month.

(With PTI inputs)