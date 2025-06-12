A controversial moment took place during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's in London. It happened three balls before the Lunch on Day 2 of the game. Australia spinner Beau Webster's delivery nipped back in and got an inside edge of David Bedingham's bat and nearly stopped close to his pad. As Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was moving close to the batter to catch the ball, Bedingham collected the ball, which was in motion and dropped it on the ground. There were a couple of appeals, from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith. Australia wicketkeeper Carey went ahead with the appeal, pointing out towards an obstruction of field, but the umpires were unconvinced. Australia captain Pat Cummins ended up laughing over the incident.

Bedingham gets an inside edge, the ball gets dislodged in his pad, Carey comes across to collect it but Bedingham takes the ball out and drops it down before Carey could do anything. "The ball is considered dead once it gets dislodged in the pad," informs Matthew Hayden on air pic.twitter.com/SYH3NI65Mm — (@Maikrrishna) June 12, 2025

I don't want to win on technicalities against any team except England, but Bedingham obstructed the field there.#WTCFinal #AUSvsSA — Charlie Delto (@Charliedelto) June 12, 2025

Did the umps laugh it off?? One of the more strange reactions I've seen.

Replay doesn't look good for Bedingham, I'm sure the 3rd ump is giving that out. — sammy laffan (@sammylaff) June 12, 2025

As per the rules of cricket, the ball is considered dead once it gets lodged in the pad of the batter. But the interesting thing to note is that the ball was in motion and it didn't stop in the pad. While the umpires felt it was not obstruction of field by Bedingham, commentators had their opinions divided. Ex-India player Deep Dasgupta felt that the wicketkeeper had a chance over there to take the catch, while another former India player Aakash Chopra had a contrasting view to it.

Talking about the game, South Africa reached 121 for 5 at Lunch, trailing Australia by 95 runs. It was a good session for the Proteas as a total of 27 overs were bowled and they scored 78 runs in it while losing only one wicket in the form of Temba Bavuma (36 runs in 84 balls). David Bedingham (39 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (11 not out) were at the crease when Lunch was called.

Australia captain Pat Cummins dismissed South Africa skipper Bavuma to achieve a huge feat. Bavuma played an uppish drive and Labuschagne timed his dive to perfection, taking a blinder. The wicket helped Pat Cummins achieve a huge feat. Cummins joined Ian Chappell and Monty Noble in the list of Australia captains who dismissed opposition captain in Tests at Lord's. Chappell had removed Tony Greig in 1975, while Noble had dismissed Archie MacLaren across both innings in 1909.