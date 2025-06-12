'Captain fantastic' Pat Cummins put Australia in driver's seat with his sensational figures of 6/28 in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Cummins, who finished with just one wicket on Day 1, led Australia's charge on Day 2, allowing the defending champions to take a lead of 74 in the first innings. Playing only his 68th Test, the 32-year-old, who made his debut in 2011, also completed the milestone of 300 wickets in the format. He became the eighth Australian bowler to do so, joining the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee.

With his first innings exploits, Cummins shattered multiple records.

He now has the most wickets in the finals of the ICC events, surpassing teammate Mitchell Starc's previous record (11). Cummins also surpassed India's Mohammed Shami (8) in the list of bowlers with most wickets in WTC final.

He is also the first captain to take 10 or more wickets in ICC finals. He now also has the best bowling figures by a captain in an ICC title-decider, surpassing his previous best of 3/82 against India in the 2023 WTC final

For the record, Cummins is the first captain to take five or more wickets in an ICC final. The 32-year-old also has the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's, breaking Bob Wills' record set against India in 1992 (6/101).

After dismissing Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, Cummins broke the long-standing record of compatriot Richie Benaud (18) for the most wickets taken by a captain of the opposition team in the history of Test cricket. He has now dismissed an opposition captain 19 times in the longest format.

Coming back to the match, South Africa lost their last five wickets for 18 runs in 37 balls, giving Australia a crucial lead in their quest to retain the WTC mace.

Australia had posted 212 in the first innings following half-centuries from Beau Webster and Steve Smith.