Bangladesh on Thursday named Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the ODI team, with the 27-year-old all-rounder succeeding Najmul Hossain Shanto in white ball cricket. Off-spinner Miraz will take up his post during Bangladesh's three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, which begins in July, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said. "Captaining the national team is a dream come true... this is a proud moment for me and my family," he said, according to a statement quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"I believe in this group -- we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket."

Miraz, who has been skipper before for four ODIs as a stand in for Shanto, is ranked fourth in the world for ODI all-rounders, according to ICC rankings.

Bangladesh will also play two Tests in Sri Lanka, with the first beginning in Galle on June 17 and the second in Colombo from June 25.

Miraz will be the vice-captain for the Tests -- with Shanto leading the team -- as the next World Test Championship cycle begins.