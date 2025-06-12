Only one week remains for the India vs England Test series to start in Leeds. After the dual retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it's time for the next generation to take over. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the side bears a fresh look. Debutants like Sai Sudharshan are in focus. Whether or not the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shardul Thakur will get a chance is also a matter of intrigue. In the midst of this, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has given his take on the 1st Test playing XI.

"My team is Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5, Karun Nair at No. 6, Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 7, Kuldeep Yadav at No. 8, and then three seamers - Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah," he said on Star Sports.

"I see Nitish as a batter who can bowl. I can't see him as a bowler who can bat. However, Nitish starts in my team ahead of Shardul. Shardul doesn't play in my first XI. Nitish Reddy will play first."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Harbhajan Singh, on Wednesday backed the right-hand batter Shubman Gill, who was appointed the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the longest format of the game recently and said that he should be given timeto gave the results.

After batting wizards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket last month, India was left short on experience. With India bereft of its torchbearers, the management turned to youngsters to mark the beginning of a new era. After their decision, the captaincy baton was passed from Rohit to Gill.

Speaking on Shubman Gill's Test captaincy, Harbhajan told media, "Every captain has the capability to carry forward the legacy. Captains are not made in 1-2 months. You give some time to Gill, he will rise to the occasion, and you will see how capable he is as a captain. We have already seen him as a batter, that he is 'Gill Sahab the great'."

Further, the 44-year-old spoke about the upcoming tour of England, where the young brigade will play five Test matches from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

"We hope that India does well once again on English soil. Best wishes to Shubman Gill and Team India. It is a young team but a 'dum waali team'," the former spinner added.

Sanjay Bangar's 1st Test Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

With ANI inputs