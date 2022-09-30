India Legends on Thursday reached the final of the Road Safety World Series after beating Australia Legends, courtesy of a special knock from all-rounder Irfan Pathan. With India Legends in trouble, Pathan played the finisher's role and smashed an unbeaten 39-run knock, smashing four sixes and two boundaries. Notably, he struck all sixes off Australia legend Dirk Nannes, one in the 17th over, followed by three more in the penultimate over of the match. With just one run needed off five deliveries, Pathan hit legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee for a four over midwicket to finish things off.

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and congratulated the players on the win.

"Super effort by Team India. Bowlers did a fantastic job in tough conditions yesterday. Special mention to @namanojha35 & @IrfanPathan for their knocks today. Keep going strong!" he tweeted.

Keep going strong! 🇮🇳#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/n1HqWbYnHF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 29, 2022

After being put into bat, Australia Legends posted a total of 171 for five in 20 overs.

Ben Dunk and Alex Doolan played knocks of 46 and 35, respectively, while Shane Watson and Cameron White played cameos of 30 each.

In reply, wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha smashed an unbeaten 90, before Pathan finished things off with his quickfire 39 not out.

In the final, India Legends will take on the winner of the second semi-final between West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.