Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was seen with an ice pack on his left leg one day ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Virat, who has been struggling with his form lately, arrived '2-3 hours' before the scheduled practice session and trained against spinners. Following his batting session, several journalists posted pictures of Virat sitting in the dressing room with the ice pack on his leg. The picture quickly sparked concern among the Indian cricket team fans ahead of the big match but nothing official was confirmed by the team management. Kohli did not play the first ODI against England in Nagpur due to a knee injury.

Virat Kohli spotted with an ice pack on his left leg after India's practice session ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. A concern or just routine recovery? #INDvPAK #ViratKohli #CT2025 pic.twitter.com/eSUSETB6FY — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) February 22, 2025

Virat Kohli meant business a day before the marquee clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as he arrived at the ICC Academy two hours before scheduled practice time to iron out his issues against spin.

Batting done, Virat with an ice pack on his left leg. Hope nothing more than soreness pic.twitter.com/pgNVw9mkvn — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) February 22, 2025

Kohli, who was troubled by the ball outside off-stump from the pacers on the Test tour of Australia, has been found vulnerable against spin in the recent ODIs he has played.

The 36-year-old fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India's opening Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh on Thursday, his sixth dismissal in a row against spinners in ODIs.

He was caught at backward point while trying to cut Hossain. In the preceding series against England at home, leg spinner Adil Rashid had got the better of Kohli.

The former India captain will have to deal with the likes of Abrar Ahmed when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Irrespective of his form, Kohli's commitment towards the game cannot be questioned and his exemplary work ethic was on display as he turned up for training much before the rest of his teammates, who too arrived an hour earlier than scheduled time.

It was not a surprise that the majority of the net bowlers he faced were spinners, including a couple of leg-break bowlers, as many off-spinners and a left-arm spinner.

Advertisement

Pakistan have a part time left-arm spinner in Khushdil Shah, while Salman Agha bowls off-spin.

With due respect to the opposition, Indian batters would be fancying themselves against the Pakistan spin attack. The main challenge for them will come from the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah who all are under pressure after an underwhelming opening game against New Zealand.

(With PTI inputs)