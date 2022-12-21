The IPL auction ahead of the 2023 season is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday and there are some big name overseas players up for grabs. Some IPL teams decided to off load certain players, who are back in the mix in the auction and among those who have signed are some exciting new names as well, who are entering the player auction for the first time. Here are some of the players whom we feel could start a bidding war among the franchises.

Ben Stokes (England)

England's Test team captain is one helluva of a player in white ball cricket and he established the same earlier this year when he guided England to their second T20 World Cup title. Stokes' ability as an all rounder is well known and he is more than an asset to have in your team. Although Stokes hasn't really set the league on fire as he has 920 runs and 28 wickets to his name in 43 matches, his abilities as a match winner is undoubted.

Cameron Green (Australia)

An exciting talent from down under who could go for big bucks due to his potential as a big-hitter and also his medium pace bowling skills. Green is quite a greenhorn in international and domestic cricket still but he has done enough in an Australia shirt already to attract interest from many teams.

Rilee Rossouw (South African)

The South African southpaw has blown hot and cold in international cricket but has some serious hitting ability and can out bat the opponents on his day. We have seen such players go for plenty of money in the auction in the past. Rilee should be laughing his way to the bank on Friday.

Sam Curran (England)

The entire world by now knows the true value of this young dynamo. Curran was the player of the series and the player of the final in the T20 World Cup and was perhaps the most important cog in England's wheel as they went on to win their second title. He has earlier played in the league for CSK and the franchise might look to get him back. But their should be stiff competition for this talented all-rounder and that could make him a millionaire.

Harry Brook (England)

Harry Brook has been one of England's biggest finds this year, He showed his ability to bat under pressure in the T20 World Cup final and has been a true blue all format batter. A must buy for teams looking to strengthen their middle order.

