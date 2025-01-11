India's Champions Trophy Squad: While Mohammed Shami continues to make a case for a return to India's squad ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, another Indian pacer is also subtly pushing forward his own bid to make the team. Just days after an old video of him bowling in County Cricket went viral, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is grabbing the headlines again after a breathtaking opening spell for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arshdeep took two wickets in his first two overs, including that of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with a ripper.

Opening the bowling, Arshdeep beat Ruturaj a couple of times with the new ball, before a devastating outswinger castled the batter completely, sending him back for just five runs.

Just an over later, Arshdeep made his figures even better. Troubling left-hander Siddhesh Veer, Arshdeep got him out in the fifth ball of the over, as he nicked it and got caught behind.

Arshdeep ended his opening spell with figures of 2/33 in six overs, including a maiden.

The left-arm seamer then came back at the death, and removed well-set opener Arshin Kulkarni who had scored a century.

With India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the Champions Trophy after picking up an injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, an extra pace-bowling slot may have opened up for Team India.

In that case, Arshdeep is certainly in the running to make the 15-man squad. He will compete with the likes of Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana among others for the spots.

Following a T20 World Cup 2024 where he finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep was also involved in India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, showing that he is a part of the selectors' plans in white-ball cricket.

Recently, an old video of Arshdeep playing County Cricket for Kent went viral on social media, with many fans calling for his inclusion into the Test setup.