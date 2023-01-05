India edged past Sri Lanka by two runs in a thrilling first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday. The action now shifts to Pune for the second T20I on Wednesday. In the first T20I, India were powered by some late-hitting from Deepak Hooda (41*) while debutant pacer Shivam Mavi finished with figures of 4/22 to impress everyone. The Hardik Pandya-led side bears a fresh look and the close win in the first T20I will give them confidence to seal the series with a win in the second game of the three-match series.

However, on the eve of the second T20I, Sanju Samson was ruled of the remainder of the series due to a knee injury. He played in the middle-order. It would be interesting to see who takes his place in the playing XI.

Here's our predicted XI of India for the second T20I:

Shubman Gill: The dashing right-hander fell for just 7 in the first T20I. He needs to do more to keep his place intact in the XI.

Ishan Kishan: Despite starting on an attacking note, the left-hander showed maturity by curbing his instincts with wickets falling at the other end. He scored 37 off 29 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav: The India vice-captain failed to leave an impact with the bat and was out for 7 in the first T20I. More is expected of him.

Rahul Tripathi: After Samson's exit, Rahul Tripathi looks a good replacement. He is a proven performer in the IPL. However, if the team wants to throw in an extra allrounder, Washington Sundar might also be selected.

Hardik Pandya: The India skipper scored 29 off 27 balls and gave only 12 runs in three overs with the ball in the first T20I.

Deepak Hooda: Had it not been for his 23-ball 41*, India would not have crossed the 160-mark in the first T20I. He showed his potential once again.

Axar Patel: With the bat he stitched and important stand with Hooda, and also scored 31 off just 20 balls. The left-arm spinner, however, was expensive with the ball as he gave away 31 runs in three overs in the first T20I.

Harshal Patel: He took two wickets but also gave away 41 runs in 4 overs. The veteran pacer needs to do more.

Shivam Mavi: He came into the XI after Arshdeep Singh "did not fully recover from his illness" according to BCCI. However, the debutant pacer impressed all with his figures of 4/22.



Umran Malik: He bowled with terrific pace and returned with figures of 2/27 in 4 overs.



Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leg-spinner was the most expensive Indian bowler as he gave away 26 runs in two overs.

