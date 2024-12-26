Debutant Corbin Bosch became only the fifth South African bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of his Test career for the Proteas on Thursday. The right-arm quick made his Test debut for South Africa in the series opener against Pakistan in Centurion. He was introduced in the 15th over to break up Pakistan's opening partnership of Saim Ayub and skipper Shan Masood. With Masood looking resolute in his approach, Bosch's first Test delivery turned both his and South Africa's wish into reality. He pitched the ball up and caught Masood off-guard just after the drinks break.

Masood's concentration seemed to lapse as he attempted a drive on a delivery he had previously left alone. With a loose shot, the Pakistan skipper offered a thick outside edge, which flew into Marco Jansen's hands at gully.

With a wicket off the first ball of his Test career, Bosch joined an exclusive club that includes Bert Vogler (against England, Johannesburg, 1906), Dane Piedt (against Zimbabwe, Harare, 2014), Hardus Viljoen (against England, Johannesburg, 2016), and Tshepo Moreki (against New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2024).

Notably, of the 25 instances of bowlers taking a wicket off the first ball of a career, three have occurred in 2024, the most in a calendar year.

Before Bosch, West Indies young gun Shamar Joseph claimed Steven Smith's wicket with a peach of a delivery on his first ball at the Adelaide Oval in January. South Africa's Tshepo Moreki dismissed New Zealand's Devon Conway at Mount Maunganui in February.

Bosch went on to claim his second scalp of the day, dismissing Pakistan's vice-captain Saud Shakeel. Masood's deputy looked eager to score runs from the moment he arrived at the crease.

His desire for quick runs cost him his wicket. He shuffled across his stumps to find the right angle for his shot but ran out of room. The ball gained elevation after bouncing off the surface, leaving Shakeel cramped for space. It deflected off his glove to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)