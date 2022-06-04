In the ongoing Pondicherry T10 Tournament, 15-year-old Krishna Pandey emulated the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri and Kieron Pollard as he smashed six sixes in an over. In the match between Patriots and Royals, the latter were chasing 158 and in the sixth over of the match, Pandey teed off. Taking on Nitesh Kumar, Pandey hit five sixes on the trot before the bowler bowled a wide. The extra delivery, however, was also a maximum, albeit off a mishit.

He has done the unthinkable! #KrishnaPandey shows what's possible with his heart-stirring hits!



Watch the Pondicherry T10 Highlights, exclusively on #FanCode

Pandey was eventually dismissed for 83 off 19 deliveries in the penultimate over and his team fell short of Patriots' total by four runs.

Yuvraj Singh, of course, took the cricket world by storm when he hit six sixes off a Stuart Broad over in the 2007 T20 World Cup, which India went on to win.

The most recent instance in international cricket of a batter hitting six maximums in an over was when Kieron Pollard took on Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in a T20I in March, 2021.

Co-incidentally, Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick earlier in the same match.

Before Pollard and Yuvraj, Herschelle Gibbs was the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.

Gibbs had achieved the feat in 2007 in a 50-over World Cup match against the Netherlands.

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers was the first cricketer to ever achieve the feat, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in the County Championship in 1968.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri then smashed 36 runs off an over for Mumbai (then Bombay) against Baroda.