Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 2, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli was all padded up as Delhi resumed their innings at 41 for 1 against Railways on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan will resume the Delhi innings with Kohli being the next batter to come to the crease. On Day 1, Upendra Yadav negated Delhi's early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Railways to 241. The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket. (Live Scorecard)