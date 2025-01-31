Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi vs Railways Day 2 Live Updates, Ranji Trophy: Fans Eagerly Wait For Virat Kohli's Batting; Delhi Dominate
Delhi vs Railways Live Score Updates Day 2, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli was all padded up as Delhi resumed their innings at 41 for 1 against Railways on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 2, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli was all padded up as Delhi resumed their innings at 41 for 1 against Railways on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan will resume the Delhi innings with Kohli being the next batter to come to the crease. On Day 1, Upendra Yadav negated Delhi's early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Railways to 241. The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket. (Live Scorecard)
Match 126, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Jan 30, 2025
Play In Progress
RAI
241/10 (67.4)
DEL
51/1 (14.5)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.44
Batsman
Sanat Sangwan
14 (43)
Yash Dhull
21* (40)
Bowler
Himanshu Sangwan
13/0 (5.5)
Kunal Yadav
32/1 (7)
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run.
2 runs, played towards mid on.