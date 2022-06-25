India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka posted 125/7 in 20 overs after Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu played knocks of 45 and 43 respectively. For India, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets. Sri Lanka have gotten off to an excellent start with opening batters Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne playing steadily for the hosts. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series at Dambulla. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India eye to clinch the series against Sri Lanka as the two sides meet for the second T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on Saturday. Notably, the India women had comprehensively won the first game by a 34-run margin. The focus would be on how India go about their chase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

