India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Set 126-Run Target
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: India women eye series win.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka posted 125/7 in 20 overs after Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu played knocks of 45 and 43 respectively. For India, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets. Sri Lanka have gotten off to an excellent start with opening batters Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne playing steadily for the hosts. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series at Dambulla. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India eye to clinch the series against Sri Lanka as the two sides meet for the second T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on Saturday. Notably, the India women had comprehensively won the first game by a 34-run margin. The focus would be on how India go about their chase. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 2nd T20I Live
We are back for the chase! The players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the openers for India Women.
... The Run Chase ...
Another couple as this is guided through point. SRI LANKA END WIH 125!
Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
Another single as this is hit to covers.
OUT! TAKEN! This is hit to mid off, uppishly and it is an easy catch to Smriti Mandhana!
On middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
On middle, this is played through mid-wicket for two.
A powerful start but a disappointing finish for Sri Lanka Women, but it's the opposite for India Women, and they would be the happier side going into this break. It's been a terrific recovery for Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops. They have pulled things back together exceptionally well and have restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par score.
After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka Women got off to a positive start as the openers, Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Atapattu stitched together 87 runs and were cruising away. However, Chamari Atapattu perished after scoring 43 runs and post that wickets started to tumble like a pack of cards. All of a sudden, Sri Lanka Women from 87 for 0 became 120 for 7 and failed to put a healthy total on the board. They would be dissappointed with the total, especially after the start they got.
On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
OUT! TAKEN! On middle, Oshadi Ranasinghe looks to play the reverse sweep again, this is slower through the air and hence, she is through the shot early, it goes off the glove and the keeper takes it.
FOUR! The reverse sweep comes out, it is hit over point for a boundary.
On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
The reverse sweep comes out, it goes towards point for one.
OUT! THE BATTER IS JUST SHORT! Shafali Verma with yet another good work in the field! Outside off, this is played towards short third man. They go for one. Shafali Verma gets to the ball and fires it to the keeper who whips the bails off. It is referred and replays show that the batter is just short.
Run out chance! There is a throw at the keeper's end! The replay shows that Hasini Perera is just short of her crease. She did put in a dive there, but that could not save her. OUT it is!
Hasini Perera comes to the crease.
OUT! THIS TIME THE FINGER IS RAISED! Another one bites the dust! Nilakshi de Silva steps out, Sharma bowls a yorker on middle, she tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised again.
That looked out! Full and on middle, Kavisha Dilhari looks to sweep but misses. She gets hit on the pad. An appeal but turned down. A single taken as it rolls on the leg side. No signal from the umpire so he might have felt there was bat.