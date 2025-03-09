Kuldeep Yadav had to bear the brunt of India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's anger for missing a possible run out chance during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai. The incident happened after the second ball of the 41st over of New Zealand's innings. Michael Bracewell tried to steal a quick single, pushing Kuldeep's delivery towards point. Bracewell was well short off his crease but Ravindra Jadeja, for once, failed to hit the stumps at non-striker's end.

Bracewell had a close escape as Kuldeep failed to come behind the stumps, denying India a wicket. This is the second time in as many games that Kuldeep has managed to do so.

Kuldeep had also missed a similar chance in the semi-final against Australia. Once again, Kohli slammed Kuldeep for not getting behind the wicket.

Even Rohit lashed out at Kuldeep after the end of the over.

"Stumps ke peeche kyu nahi aata hai? (Why don't you get behind the stumps?)," Rohit was heard as saying in a viral video.

In the previous match, Australia's Steve Smith played the ball to Virat at mid-wicket and took a single off Kuldeep's bowling. The star batter collected the batter quickly and unleashed a hard throw towards the bowler but Kuldeep decided to move away from its direction.

Rohit, who was fielding at cover, collected the throw but he was not happy with Kuldeep's lack of effort. Both Virat and Rohit were visibly angry with the spinner and they launched an angry rant which has gone viral on social media.

India need 252 runs to win the Champions Trophy 2025.

Opting to bat, New Zealand were restricted to 251 for 7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami got one each.

(With PTI Inputs)