India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first women's T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. All-rounder Kim Garth was handed her Australia debut, having represented Ireland for nearly a decade. Medium pacer Anjali Sarvani, on the other hand, also makes her debut for India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt and wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I cricket match between India Women vs Australia Women, straight from DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai:

