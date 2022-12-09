India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur Departs For 21, India 4 Down vs Australia
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first women's T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first women's T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. All-rounder Kim Garth was handed her Australia debut, having represented Ireland for nearly a decade. Medium pacer Anjali Sarvani, on the other hand, also makes her debut for India.
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt and wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
1 run.
Four!
FOUR! Finds the gap perfectly this time!
SIX! Richa Ghosh is a talented young cricketer and she has shown every bit of her talent in this shot! Tossed up, on off. Ghosh gets low and slogs it down the ground for a maximum.
Tossed up, around off. Vaidya slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a sngle.
FOUR! Cuts it firmly and finds the gap! Short and on off. Ghosh goes deep in her crease and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
Flatter and touch shorter, around off. Ghosh dabs it towards the off side.
A fuller delivery on middle. Vaidya clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Angles a quicker delivery on leg. Vaidya tries to clip it but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but nothing serious.
A flatter delivery angling into off. Ghosh tries to drive it but gets the inside edge onto her pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and a single is taken.
Jess Jonassen starts with a tossed-up delivery, on off. Ghosh tries to drive it but the ball goes off the inside half of her blade to mid on.
On a length and around off. Vaidya drives it on the up bit uppishly but well short of the cover fielder.
FOUR! Nice shot! Touch shorter and outside off. Vaidya punches it firmly past the backward point fielder for a boundary.
Lands it on a length on middle. It nips back in and Ghosh misses her clip as the ball deflects off her pads towards the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
On a length, on middle. Ghosh blocks it back to the bowler.
Richa Ghosh walks out to bat now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Kim Garth strikes on her Australian debut! Harmanpreet Kaur departs and she will be very disappointed. She was looking quite set and ready to explode. This is a fullish delivery, outside off. Kaur tries to hit it over the extra cover fielder but fails to get the elevation and ends up hitting it straight to Annabel Sutherland who is stationed in the ring at the extra cover position. Big wicket!
Bowls a full delivery on off. She gets a good shape away from the batter and Kaur defends it calmly.
King bowls it short and on middle. Kaur pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Floated up on middle. Devika Vaidya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.