Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, scored a historic century for England Lions against Cricket Australia XI on Thursday, surpassing his father to become the youngest player with a maiden century for England Lions. Flintoff, aged 16 years and 291 days of age, passed his father's maiden ton for the England Lions, who scored it at the age of 20 years and 28 days. Flintoff came to bat with his side reeling at 161/7 and made 127-ball 108 with nine fours and six sixes, finding able support in Freddie McCann (51).

At 16 years 291 days old, Rocky Flintoff is the youngest player to score a maiden for England Lions



Passing his father, Andrew Flintoff (20 yrs 28 days) pic.twitter.com/vMMFGTXElj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 23, 2025

He took the side to a score of 316, reached with notable contributions at the top from captain Alex Davies (76 in 109 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben McKinney (32 in 39 balls, with seven fours). This was made in reply to CAXI's first innings total of 214 after they chose to bat first.

For CAXI, Ryan Hicks (64 in 84 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Sam Eliott (32 in 57 balls, with four boundaries) stood out in the first innings. England Lions secured a 102-run lead and CAXI ended the second day at 33/1, trailing by 69 runs. He made his first-class debut in August last year.

Rocky has featured in four first-class matches for Lancashire's Second XI, scoring 87 runs in seven innings with best score of 32 and average of 12.42. He is much better in List-A format, with 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.85, with best score of 88, his solitary fifty. His List A debut came in July last year.

