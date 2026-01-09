The members of the England cricket team are struggling to hide their faces after being humbled 1-4 by Australia in the 5-match Ashes series. Despite the hype around Bazball and lengthy preparation for the tour Down Under, England only managed to put up a fight against the Aussies in one match. The bulk of the criticism, understandably, has gone to head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes. Though the board is likely to stick with the duo for now, McCullum and Stokes' methods have been severely criticised by one of the nation's greatest cricketers, Geoffrey Boycott.

"England's three wise men turned out to be the three stooges. Brendon McCullum, Rob Key, and Ben Stokes sold a lie for three years. McCullum's philosophy is do your own thing. Play without a care in the world. Nobody tells them off, no accountability, and nobody gets dropped, so they just keep doing the same daft things," Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Since McCullum took over, England have reshaped themselves, playing a more attacking and risky brand of cricket. But despite recent setbacks, there's been little to no change in the team's philosophy. Boycott feels the reluctance to change is down to the coach and the captain's intent.

"Why should the players change, adapt, or improve if the coach and captain are okay with it? People are now getting fed up with this way of playing and if Key keeps backing McCullum to allow the players to continue making the same mistakes then his job may be on the line," he added.

Boycott went on to brand McCullum a 'gambler', drawing similarities between his approach to games and gambling.

"I like McCullum. I don't know anyone who doesn't like him and he has been a breath of fresh air for England cricket which has been exciting and invigorating. But he is a gambler who thinks he is always going to win his money back. That's how casinos always win in the end. How many hopefuls start well but finish in tears? The reason is they don't know when to stop or change their routine," he wrote.

"This sort of free licence to do whatever you please with no consequence is holding England back. We have some very talented cricketers but that skill is not being harnessed. To get to the next level we need a different discipline and structure to the way the players prepare and think," wrote Boycott.

"If the three wise men stay then the ECB has to make sure there is some sort of change. Key should be told to invite a couple of the past great players like Ian Botham, Graham Gooch and David Gower to sit with him and McCullum, and even the captain, to receive first-hand some fresh and different ideas. The ex-players have been winners in Ashes series so know what they are talking about. How many times can I say we former players want England to win," he added.