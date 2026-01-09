With India's performance graph in Test match cricket struggling to show signs of progress, skipper Shubman Gill has taken a big decision, changing the way the team prepares for assignments in the longest format. Gill, as per a report, has communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give his team a 15-day practice window before each Test assignment. The decision by Gill has impressed many former cricketers, with ex-India batter Robin Uthappa calling it an 'insane decision'.

India haven't done well in Test cricket over the last year or so. Series defeats against New Zealand, Australia and England leave India on the brink of elimination from the World Test Championship race. Gill's call for a bigger preparatory window has been seen as a big step in producing an upturn in form.

"I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that. He is taking charge of Test cricket in that sense. It is very good. Before a Test series, a team needs a preparation of at least two weeks. We are playing Test series to win the WTC. So to win that, we cannot win by just playing Test cricket. You have to plan, prepare, and build. You need to give that respect to Test cricket as a board and a team. I am very happy that he brought it up," he said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa isn't the only former cricketer to advocate Gill's call. Even Aakash Chopra has backed Gill's decision to have a bigger window for preparation.

"But if you look at the BCCI, we are a strong board and not financially dependent. We don't need three extra games. So if we wish to prepare well, then we can create a window. Preparation has been integral. So if Gill is saying this, find a window, prepare a window. It is unfortunate that you are jumping from one continent to another and playing different formats. The demands are also very different. If the preparation is not good and they fail, it's a function of you not preparing well as well," he said on 'Backstage with Boria'.