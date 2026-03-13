Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed was bought by Sunrisers Leeds in the Men's Hundred Auction 2026 on Thursday, a move that sent a section of social media users into outrage. Abrar was bought for GBP 190,000 (approx. Rs 2.34 crore) by Sunrisers Leeds, who are owned by India-based conglomerate Sun Group, also the owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The move was heavily criticised by a section of fans on social media, with India and Pakistan sharing strained diplomatic relations, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.

Who is Abrar Ahmed?

Born on September 11, 1998, in Karachi, Abrar is a 27-year-old leg-spinner who has represented Pakistan internationally in all three formats of cricket. A product of the Rashid Latif academy, Abrar made his debut for Pakistan in 2022.

In recent times, Abrar has established himself as a vital cog for Pakistan in white-ball cricket. He has played 38 ODIs, 15 T20Is and 10 Tests, at the time of writing.

Abrar's T20I and ODI numbers are particularly impressive. In the shortest format of the game, he has taken 52 wickets at an average of 17.36 and an economy-rate of 6.67. In the 50-over format, Abrar has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 21.67.

Abrar is also a regular in several franchise leagues around the world, having earlier played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Major League Cricket (MLC).

Abrar also gained eyeballs for his explosive send-off celebration, particularly during Pakistan's match against India in the Champions Trophy 2025. He also mimicked Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's celebration during an Asia Cup 2025 clash, sparking a back-and-forth between the two.

The 27-year-old is currently part of the Pakistan squad that is touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series.