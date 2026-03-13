Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant shared a pep talk with the new joinees in the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026, saying that "let's take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season." During the mini auction held last December, LSG signed six players; Sri Lankan sensation Wanindu Hasaranga, South African Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, local boy Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Josh Inglis, to complete their squad with a blend of experience and potential. They also traded Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians and Indian pacer Mohammad Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"A lot of people are from last year. A few new faces for sure. Welcome, everyone. Let's look to build the relationships. If we don't talk about cricket, we're not going to improve. As an individual, let's take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season to look forward to," Pant said in a video shared by LSG.

Pant-led LSG only managed six wins. Despite hitting an unbeaten 118 in LSG's final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it didn't help the side's cause as they finished seventh in the points table.

"When we come into a season, every time there is a thought in our mind that lets's build something; let's look to win. But at the same time to be clear in your thought process, what do you want to do? What do you want to achieve as an individual and as a team... And this is the best time to have that clarity. This is kind of a season camp, but still a pre-season camp because the rest of the squad will join from March 15-16, mostly," he added.

"So it's just getting to know each other. Let's spend a good time with each other and have a great time, yeah? Let's keep communicating. Lots of energy. Lots of fun. Lots of learning. Let's create something," Pant concluded.

LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium. They will then travel to Hyderabad for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.

