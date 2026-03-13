Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could mark the final appearance of legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni in the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Highlighting Dhoni's importance to the five-time champions, Pathan said it is difficult to imagine both CSK and the IPL without the iconic wicketkeeper-batter. “CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it's tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I'm not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference," Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

According to Pathan, CSK's management is likely to take a careful approach regarding Dhoni's workload throughout the season and will also try to give a good farewell to their stalwart by winning the sixth title.

“Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy,” he added.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint.

CSK had a poor run last season. The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen.

Dhoni is still one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, with a best score of 84 not out.

