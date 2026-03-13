The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strictly instructed all 10 franchises that an IPL team cannot train on the same pitch that was used by a rival side during their net session, according to Cricbuzz. The latest guidelines, shared by the cricket board ahead of IPL 2026, state that teams need to be allocated fresh pitches if they are practicing one after another. "Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions, or when one team practices after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team's nets (including for throw-downs). If one team finishes practice early, the other team is not permitted to use their range-hitting wicket."

"If a team intends to play a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed three and a half hours," the BCCI directive said.

The teams can have a maximum of two practice matches, but they need to inform the BCCI first, and these games cannot take place on the pitch that will be used for the match.

"In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four days leading up to the relevant franchise's first home match of the season," the BCCI said. "During this period, if requested by the home franchise, the State Association should make an alternative practice ground available to the franchise at no cost."

The two teams will be allocated two nets for practice and one net on the main square for range hitting. In case of a dispute over the schedule, the BCCI said that it will give preference to the visiting team.

"Though the home team should get the first choice of a preferred session, the away team's request will be taken into account, particularly if it has played a match on the previous day and taking into consideration the travel arrangements of the away team."