Sunrisers Leeds, owned by Chennai-based media conglomerate Sun Group which also runs Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad, came under a lot of fire after buying Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during The Hundred auction. Abrar became the first Pakistan cricket team star to be signed by an Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred. Abrar's signing came as a surprise for some fans considering the political tensions between India and Pakistan. Sunrisers had to compete with Trent Rockets in a bidding war but they were able to complete the signing for 190,000 Pounds (approximately Rs 2.34 Crore). However, he will not be the only Pakistan cricketer who will be playing in a Indian-owned T20 franchise.

Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq, the controversial spinner who grabbed headlines because of his action during the T20 World Cup 2026, both played for Trinbago Knight Riders. The team is owned by a consortium led by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta - also the owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim played for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2025. The team is owned by GMR group, co-owners of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Imad previously played for the KKR-owned Abu Dhabi franchise in the ILT20 league as well in the 2023-24 season.

Pakistan cricketer Usman Khan played for MI Emirates in the ILT20 in 2025, The team has the same owners as Mumbai Indians.

Sun TV completed its acquisition of The Hundred franchise, previously known as Northern Superchargers, by buying a 49 per cent stake from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire.

Abrar was the second Pakistan player sold in the auction after mystery spinner Usman Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 pounds. Several other Pakistan players like Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan went unsold.

